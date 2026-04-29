KMT deputy chair attacks Speaker Han over special defense budget

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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) A deputy chair of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) threatened at a meeting Wednesday to have Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) expelled from the party over his reported support for a NT$800 billion (US$25.31 billion) special defense budget, prompting party Chair Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) to step in to try to smooth things over.

The supplementary defense budget was first proposed late last year by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and covers both arms purchases from the United States and the development of domestic defense systems, with the aim of deterring China.

The government is seeking NT$1.25 trillion in funds over an eight-year period. The KMT legislative caucus, meanwhile, proposed a "NT$380 billion plus N" plan, with N referring to additional funds that could be allocated after receiving letters of acceptance for arms sales from the U.S.

Han is scheduled to lead cross-party negotiations on the special budget on May 6.

On Wednesday, however, the KMT legislative caucus held a meeting to discuss whether to support the NT$380 billion plus N plan or a competing NT$800 billion proposal made by Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) -- which Han has reportedly told other KMT lawmakers he supports.

The meeting of KMT lawmakers ended without consensus.

KMT deputy chair slams Han

At a gathering of the KMT's Central Standing Committee later that day, Chi Lin-lien (季麟連), a 78-year-old retired ROC Marine Corps general and one of the KMT's four deputy chairs, asked to speak before the closed-door portion of the meeting began.

Chi Lin-lien (first left, front row), one of the KMT’s four deputy chairs, says on Wednesday that Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu should be expelled from the party over his reported support for a NT$800 billion defense budget. CNA file photo.

Chi reiterated his support for the NT$380 billion plus N plan put forward by KMT Legislative caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁), calling it "completely reasonable."

Turning to the subject of Han -- who is not a member of the committee and was not present -- Chi said he has regarded him as a "comrade-in-arms" for over 40 years, a "brother," and "the glory of the Kuomintang."

For that reason, "I could never believe that Brother Kuo-yu would betray his party for personal gain," Chi said, apparently referring to reports of Han's support for a larger special budget.

If that were true, the veteran-dominated Huang Fuhsing faction of the KMT, of which both Chi and Han are members, would "stand up, even at the cost of family ties, and urge Brother Kuo-yu be expelled from the party," Chi warned.

As he finished speaking, Fu, seated next to him, grabbed Chi's arm, urging him to sit down.

Cheng Li-wun then stood up and explained that Chi, as a former military man, is "quite emotional" by nature.

"Although Chi Lin-lien's words were a bit harsh, the party headquarters has had very positive communication with Han Kuo-yu, Hsu Chiao-hsin and all other legislators," she said.

Cheng added that she never discussed changing her stance on the issue with any legislator, because the KMT's proposal is "the most responsible approach" to complete U.S. arms sales, protect Taiwan, safeguard people's wallets, and uphold fiscal discipline.

"The party's attitude has never changed," she said.

Asked in a reporters' group chat about being singled out by Chi, Hsu Chiao-hsin replied that she would "never do anything to pain our friends and please our enemies," and "always abide by the legislative caucus' resolutions."