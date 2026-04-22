Taiwan signs 6 arms deals with U.S. worth around US$6.6 billion

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Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan has recently signed six major arms procurement deals with the United States worth more than NT$208.77 billion (US$6.6 billion), including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, the government announced on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed earlier this month by Taiwan's defense mission in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), according to information released by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on the Government e-Procurement System.

The six deals include NT$123.5 billion for HIMARS, NT$73.89 billion for M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, and NT$5.32 billion for the Army's missile stockpile replenishment.

The remaining three contracts comprise NT$5.13 billion for the Navy's anti-armor missiles, NT$910.45 million for joint Taiwan-U.S. production of large-caliber ammunition, and NT$22.87 million for consulting services related to an integrated air defense system.

The deals were finalized after Taiwan's military said the U.S. had agreed to allow delayed payments from Taipei for the purchase of 82 HIMARS and 60 M109A7 systems.

The delay was due to the opposition-controlled Legislature's failure to pass a special defense budget proposed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which would have partially funded the acquisitions.

(By Wu Shu-wei and Joseph Yeh) Enditem/cs