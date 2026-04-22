Taiwan defense budget crucial: U.S. Indo-Pacific commander

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Washington, April 21 (CNA) The top United States military commander in the Indo-Pacific has warned Taiwan that it must show the resolve to defend itself, including by passing a NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.69 billion) special defense budget, to secure U.S. support.

Speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday, U.S. time, Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said Taiwan's commitment to defense spending is critical at a time when the Legislature remains deadlocked over the special budget.

"You're not going to get chicken or eggs if you starve the chicken," Paparo said in highlighting the importance of sustained defense funding in response to questions from lawmakers about Taiwan's budget amid ongoing military pressure from China.

Paparo said longstanding U.S. policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged, noting that arms sales over nearly 50 years under the Taiwan Relations Act "are not out of the norm."

He noted, however, that U.S. support is contingent on Taiwan demonstrating its own resolve.

"We can't want Taiwan's defense more than they want it themselves," he said.

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President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) proposed an eight-year NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget in 2025, but the plan has faced resistance from opposition parties, which have proposed versions ranging from NT$380 billion to NT$400 billion in funding.

The funding in the opposition bills would be enough to pay for an US$11.1 billion arms package announced by the U.S. in January 2025, but not enough to cover future arms purchases from the U.S. or domestic drone programs.

Deputy Defense Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) said in January that nearly three-quarters of the government's proposed special budget would go to the purchase of weapons from the U.S.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said she supported the passage of Taiwan's special budget to send a signal both to China and to the U.S. Congress.

Congress is very supportive of Taiwan and wants to see this budget passed, said Shaheen, who visited Taiwan in late March.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked whether a recent visit to China by Kuomintang Chair Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) could affect future defense spending.

Paparo replied that "the proof will be in the pudding," adding that progress on the special budget would reflect "how committed they are" to self-defense.

Paparo also expressed strong confidence in Taiwan's willingness to defend itself, citing polling data that he said showed higher levels of resolve than Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion.

He also commended Taiwan's military for developing operational concepts that "will lead them to be successful in thwarting an invasion," without elaborating.

The hearing followed a bipartisan letter sent on April 14 by U.S. senators to Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), urging lawmakers to expedite military procurement legislation in the face of persistent pressure from China.

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