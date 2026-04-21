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Taiwan buying property in Sydney for new office set to open in 2027

Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday it is in the process of purchasing a property in Sydney, Australia, to house its representative office in the city.

Chen Jin-ling (陳錦玲), director-general of MOFA's Department of General Affairs, told reporters that the ministry is finalizing the deal to complete the transfer of ownership, but she did not divulge the property's specific location.

"Our goal is to move into the new office in Sydney before the end of 2027," Chen said at a weekly MOFA news briefing when asked about the latest developments in the ministry's efforts to acquire properties for its overseas offices.

Director-general of MOFA's Department of General Affairs Chen Jin-ling. CNA photo April 21, 2026

Currently, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney -- Taiwan's de facto representative office in the Australian city -- is located in a rented office on the 19th floor of 25 Martin Place.

In addition to Sydney, MOFA is also planning to purchase properties to house its representative offices in Boston, Houston, and Denver, according to Chen.

She said MOFA is adjusting its proposals for buying properties in the three U.S. cities based on the Cabinet's recommendations.

MOFA currently operates 111 overseas offices, 19 of which are housed in government-owned properties.

Since 2002, the ministry has sought to purchase properties for its overseas offices to reduce rental costs. In recent years, it has acquired properties in Italy and the U.S. cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.