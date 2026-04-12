Taiwan Navy's goodwill fleet heads to St. Lucia following St. Kitts stop

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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Taiwan's naval goodwill fleet is heading to Saint Lucia after concluding a three-day port call in Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, where it was welcomed by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, according to Taiwanese embassies in the two Caribbean allies.

The fleet, officially designated the 2026 Midshipmen and Cruising Training Squadron (MCTS) of the Republic of China (ROC) Navy and led by Rear Admiral Chen Ming-feng (陳明峯), made the MCTS's first return to Saint Kitts and Nevis in 23 years from Thursday to Saturday, Taiwan's embassy said on its Facebook on Sunday.

During its port call at Port Zante in Basseterre, the capital of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the fleet -- consisting of the ROC Navy's fast combat support ship Panshi (AOE-532), Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigate Yueh Fei (PFG-1106), and Kang Ding-class guided-missile frigate Di Hua (PFG-1206) -- was opened to the public on Friday, drawing approximately 1,500 enthusiastic visitors, the embassy said.

The Friday event was attended by Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd, Prime Minister Drew, Deputy Governor-General Hyleta Liburd, and Nevis Premier Mark Brantley.

In his remarks, Drew welcomed the long-awaited visit, saying that it highlights the deep diplomatic bond between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

He encouraged the crew to visit local landmarks and experience the federation's beautiful scenery and vibrant culture, saying "true partnership is rooted in the interaction and exchange between our peoples," according to the post.

After leaving the Caribbean ally, the fleet is set to visit another of Taiwan's allies in the region, Saint Lucia, for the first time, according to the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy in Saint Lucia.

A welcome ceremony for the Taiwanese naval fleet will be held on Monday at noon, featuring performances by a marching band and an honor guard parade, the embassy announced last week.

The fleet departed Taiwan in late February for its annual training voyage. The mission typically includes visits to Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, Latin America, and in the South Pacific.

For security reasons, Taiwan's military does not publicize the fleet's scheduled stops.

Its first stop was in the Marshall Islands for a three-day port call from March 10 to 12 before passing through the Panama Canal in early April as it headed to another of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the region.

According to the Ministry of National Defense's budget proposal for fiscal year 2026, the goodwill fleet mission is scheduled to last 112 days and includes 840 naval cadets.

The annual mission aims to promote Taiwan's diplomacy, demonstrate military capability, and engage with overseas Taiwanese communities, the proposal said.