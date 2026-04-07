President Lai reiterates 4 pillars of peace at Nylon Cheng memorial

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, April 7 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday reiterated his "Four Pillars of Peace" action plan at a memorial marking the 37th anniversary of Nylon Cheng's (鄭南榕) death, saying the activist's sacrifice helped awaken Taiwan's democratic transformation.

Speaking at the event in New Taipei, Cheng's daughter, Cheng Chu-mei (鄭竹梅), said the final issue of her father's "Freedom Era Weekly" questioned whether China might invade Taiwan, a concern that remains relevant today.

She said that true peace cannot be brought about by appeasement and surrender, but through solidarity, communication and the capacity for self-protection.

Echoing her remarks, Lai said Taiwan's democracy continues to face threats from China, stressing that peace, like democracy, "cannot be bestowed by a dictator, but must be secured through strength."

President Lai Ching-te (second left) walked into the venue in New Taipei with Cheng's wife on Tuesday. CNA photo April 7, 2026

He then outlined the four pillars of his peace framework, first introduced in his inaugural address in May 2024.

The first pillar is strengthening national defense, including both arms procurement and the development of indigenous capabilities.

The second is enhancing economic resilience. Lai noted that Taiwan's outbound investment to China has dropped from 83.8 percent in 2010 to 3.7 percent in 2025, reflecting a strategy of "rooted in Taiwan with global deployment and distribution."

The third pillar is deepening cooperation with democratic partners to safeguard regional stability. Lai cited recent G7 statements emphasizing the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The fourth pillar, he said, is maintaining stable cross-strait interactions based on equality and dignity.

"In short, Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China," he said.

Lai said that Taiwanese people have the right to pursue a democratic and free way of life grounded in human rights.

Such aspirations should not be viewed as provocation, he said, expressing hope that younger generations will continue to safeguard the democratic foundation built by earlier generations.

Nylon Cheng founded the Freedom Era Weekly magazine in 1984, during martial law, and was a pro-democracy activist and a self-declared supporter of Taiwan's independence.

He self-immolated on April 7, 1989, after being charged with sedition for publishing a "Draft Constitution of the Taiwan Republic" in January. He was 41.