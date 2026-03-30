Taichung mayor proposes defense budget shift toward drones

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Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Monday that Taiwan's special defense budget should prioritize drones over submarines and range from NT$800 billion (US$25 billion) to NT$1 trillion.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a routine Taichung City Council meeting, Lu said her proposal differs from the Cabinet's plan, which allocates NT$1.25 trillion and includes the purchase of eight submarines and 200,000 drones.

She said her version would scale back submarine procurement while increasing investment in drones.

Lu also compared her proposal with the KMT's plan, which allocates NT$380 billion, though she said the figures are not directly comparable as additional funding could be adjusted through negotiations between the Cabinet and the Legislature.

Taiwan-made drones are on displayed in this CNA file photo for illustrative purpose

Widely seen as a potential KMT contender in the 2028 presidential race, Lu said Taiwan should maintain balanced relations with both China and the United States, adding that excessive opposition to either side is unnecessary to ensure peace and security.

She emphasized that her views are personal and based on her experience serving on the Legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

Lu served on the committee for 13 legislative sessions during her time as a lawmaker from 1999 to 2018.

Also on Monday, in response to Lu's differing view from the KMT legislative caucus, KMT Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) said there were no communication issues between them.

Cheng said they discussed many issues, including the defense bill, before Lu set out on an 11-day trip to the U.S. in mid-March.

She thanked Lu for clearly relaying the position of the KMT to the U.S. during the trip.