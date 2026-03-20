Trump, Takaichi reaffirm commitment to peace in Taiwan Strait

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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday affirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo.

The two leaders met Thursday at the White House to discuss trade and cooperation in defense, technology and space, according to a fact sheet published by the White House on the meeting.

According to Kyodo News, Takaichi expressed concern during the meeting about the severe security environment in the Indo-Pacific in the face of an "increasingly assertive" China, while also noting reports that the United States has shifted some of its military assets in the region to the Middle East.

Regarding matters relating to regional security, the two leaders affirmed their commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an "indispensable element of regional security and global prosperity," the White House said.

They also expressed support for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues through dialogue, and opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, including by force or coercion.

The White House's YouTube video

Thursday's summit was the second between the two leaders. The two first held a summit in Tokyo last October.

In a press release, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to the two leaders for reaffirming their commitment to security across the Taiwan Strait.

Their statement echoed a shared pledge made by Trump and Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, during a summit in February last year, the ministry said.

The ministry said it welcomes the international community to continue advocating for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, citing Taiwan's vital role in the global economy and crucial strategic location in the first island chain -- a series of islands that extends from Japan to Borneo.