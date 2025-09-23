Taiwan-Japan ties to remain friendly regardless of LDP leadership outcome: Diplomat

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's close relations with Japan are expected to continue regardless of who wins the Oct. 4 leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a Taiwanese diplomat in charge of Japanese affairs said Tuesday.

The race to lead Japan's main ruling LDP officially kicked off on Monday. The winner will likely become the next prime minister.

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, the party's former Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae and Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi are in the running.

Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Secretary-General Chang Jen-joe (張仁久) said at a press briefing that he disagreed with news reports stating some of the candidates are considered more "China-friendly."

Without naming the candidate, Chang said a Japanese lawmaker being a member of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union does not necessarily mean they are pro-China.

"In fact, all of them have expressed deep concerns and interests in Japan's relations with Taiwan," he said, adding he expected that to continue no matter who wins.

Hayashi was the former head of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union, but he resigned from the post after being named the new foreign minister in December 2021, amid concerns that he would be labeled "pro-China."

Meanwhile, Kobayashi and Takaichi visited Taiwan in June and in April this year, while Koizumi last visited Taiwan in 2013 as the LDP's youth division chief.

These five lawmakers hope to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who triggered the LDP's presidential election earlier this month after announcing his decision to resign.

Ishiba faced growing calls within his own party to take responsibility for back-to-back election losses.