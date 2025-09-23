Taiwan headline news
09/23/2025 08:33 AM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei-Shanghai City Forum postponed at last minute
@China Times: Taipei-Shanghai City Forum postponed
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Ragasa brings heavy rain, with extremely torrential rain forecast in Hualien-Taitung mountains
@Economic Daily News: 15 clients scramble to buy TSMC's 2 nanometer chips
@Commercial Times: Taiwan unemployment rate hits highest level in nearly one year
@Taipei Times: U.S. reassures Taiwan on its support: source
Enditem/
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher09/23/2025 09:09 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/23/2025 08:33 AM
- Society
Typhoon Ragasa to disrupt int'l, domestic flights for two days09/22/2025 11:29 PM
- Cross-Strait
ROC passport bookings for int'l flights unchanged: Chinese airlines09/22/2025 10:12 PM
- Society
Taitung, Hualien, Pingtung, Kaohsiung announce school, work closures09/22/2025 09:37 PM