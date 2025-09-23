Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/23/2025 08:33 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipei-Shanghai City Forum postponed at last minute

@China Times: Taipei-Shanghai City Forum postponed

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Ragasa brings heavy rain, with extremely torrential rain forecast in Hualien-Taitung mountains

@Economic Daily News: 15 clients scramble to buy TSMC's 2 nanometer chips

@Commercial Times: Taiwan unemployment rate hits highest level in nearly one year

@Taipei Times: U.S. reassures Taiwan on its support: source

Enditem/

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    52