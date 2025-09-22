Conscript undergoing surgery after rifle shooting accident: Military
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) A serviceman is currently undergoing emergency surgery following a rifle shooting accident during a training session earlier Monday, Taiwan's military said.
The conscript, surnamed Shao (邵), is serving compulsory military service in the Taichung-based 234 Mechanized Infantry Brigade. He sustained injuries to the left side of his face during a rifle shooting exercise Monday afternoon and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, the 10th Army Corps said in a statement.
The Army immediately informed Shao's family of his condition, and senior military officers visited the hospital to assist them in coping with the aftermath of the incident, the press statement said.
It added that an ad hoc investigative committee has been established to thoroughly probe what caused the accident and ensure there are is no recurrence.
The military branch did not provide any further details on Shao's condition.
According to local media reports, the 18-year-old sustained serious injuries to the left side of his face when a rifle barrel exploded during a shooting exercise at Taichung's Chenggongling military training camp.
- Society
Typhoon Ragasa to disrupt int'l, domestic flights for two days09/22/2025 11:29 PM
- Cross-Strait
ROC passport bookings for int'l flights unchanged: Chinese airlines09/22/2025 10:12 PM
- Society
Taitung, Hualien, Pingtung, Kaohsiung announce school, work closures09/22/2025 09:37 PM
- Politics
Conscript undergoing surgery after rifle shooting accident: Military09/22/2025 09:18 PM
- Society
Land warning for Typhoon Ragasa expected to be lifted Tuesday morning09/22/2025 09:07 PM