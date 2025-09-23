4 NT$10 million May-June receipt lottery winners urged to claim prizes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday urged four winners of the NT$10 million (US$330,797) special prize in the May-June uniform invoice lottery to claim their cash by Nov. 5.

In addition, the MOF said three NT$2 million grand prize receipts from the same period remain unclaimed and called on the winners to act before the deadline.

The eight-digit serial number that won the NT$10 million special prize for May-June was 47406327, with 17 winning receipts in total. The NT$2 million grand prize number was 05579058, which had 20 winning receipts, according to the MOF.

The four unclaimed NT$10 million prizes include a receipt for a NT$20 drink purchased at a 7-Eleven on Fuhe Road in New Taipei's Yonghe District, and another of NT$150 issued by a Sunfar 3C outlet in Taichung's Beitun District.

The third unclaimed prize came from a NT$58 purchase at a metal parts vendor in Taichung's North District, while the fourth was for a NT$45 drink bought at a FamilyMart in Houbi, Tainan.

The three unclaimed NT$2 million prizes include a NT$750 receipt issued by Mei Guan Yuan Japanese Restaurant on Emei Street in Taipei's Wanhua District, a NT$75 receipt from a 7-Eleven in Xindian District, New Taipei, for a food purchase, and a NT$30 receipt from the 101 Stationery Store in Tainan's South District.

The MOF said the draw for the July-August lottery is scheduled for Thursday.

The uniform invoice lottery, drawn every two months, was created to encourage consumers to collect sales receipts as part of efforts to prevent tax evasion. The lottery is funded by 3 percent of annual business tax revenues, which are built into the prices of most goods and services under Taiwan's tax laws.