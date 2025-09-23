Taiwan shares close up 1.42%
09/23/2025 02:00 PM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 366.77 points, or 1.42 percent, at 26,247.37 Tuesday on turnover of NT$529.02 billion (US$17.50 billion).
