Taiwan has no immediate plan to recognize a Palestinian state: MOFA

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwan has no immediate plan to recognize a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday, following announcements of formal recognition by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal a day earlier.

However, Taiwan's government is closely monitoring the latest developments on the issue and called on Palestine to engage in exchanges with Taiwan, MOFA said.

The ministry noted that Palestine and China established formal diplomatic ties back in 1988.

In June 2023, both sides signed a joint statement to establish a Chinese-Palestinian strategic partnership, in which Palestine affirmed that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China's territory."

The statement also said Palestine "resolutely opposes any form of 'Taiwan independence' and reaffirms that it will not conduct any form of official exchanges with Taiwan."

MOFA said that Taiwan was included on a map released Sunday by the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine showing countries that recognize a Palestinian state on Sunday because it sees Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

This, MOFA said, was "disrespectful to Taiwan's sovereignty."

Meanwhile, the ministry called on "all parties to show self-restraint ... and resolve differences through ongoing communication."

MOFA noted that Taiwan has donated funds for humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip. In May 2024, the agency announced a US$500,000 donation to the Mercy Corps to provide aid through the group's Palestine branch.

However, MOFA has also pledged to donate funds to a medical project in an Israeli settlement, saying it would not cross any red lines, despite criticism from human rights groups both in Taiwan and abroad.

MOFA's comments came after the U.K., Australia, Canada and Portugal announced formal recognition of the state of Palestine, with France expected to follow in the coming days.

Currently, 147 of the 193 member states of the United Nations recognize the state of Palestine, which has been a non-member observer state of the U.N. General Assembly since November 2012.

Both the Israeli and U.S. governments have said recognition would be a "diplomatic gift for Hamas," referring to its Oct. 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and left 251 taken hostage.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's subsequent war on Gaza, according to local health authorities. Officials and rescue workers say the true figure is likely higher as many remains are trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

An independent U.N. inquiry concluded earlier in September that Israel's actions amount to genocide.