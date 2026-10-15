Taipei prosecutor gets deferred prosecution for meth use

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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) A prosecutor with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office has been granted an 18-month deferred prosecution over drug use and ordered to undergo addiction treatment, the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Thursday.

In a separate statement Thursday, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said the prosecutor, surnamed Liu (劉), had admitted to using narcotics and submitted his resignation letter, which was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for expedited processing.

Liu has been on leave and suspended from his duties pending the resignation taking effect, the Taipei office added.

The office said it launched an internal investigation on Oct. 5 after learning that Liu had tested positive for narcotics.

A duty assessment committee convened Tuesday and concluded that Liu had engaged in misconduct and violated the Judges Act, damaging the integrity of the prosecutorial office and public trust in it. The case was subsequently referred to the Prosecutors Evaluation Commission for review, the statement said.

Liu was questioned by police on Feb. 27 while talking with a friend on a street in New Taipei's Luzhou District. Police approached the pair because they suspected the friend of using an e-cigarette, which is banned in Taiwan, according to a news release issued Thursday by the New Taipei office.

Police found a bag containing methamphetamine residue in Liu's backpack, and he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, both controlled substances, the release said.

Prosecutors said Liu admitted to using drugs, expressed remorse and agreed to undergo addiction treatment. As he had no prior criminal record involving narcotics, they decided to defer his prosecution.

During the 18-month period, Liu must complete addiction treatment at a designated medical institution, undergo drug testing and report regularly to his probation officer, prosecutors said.