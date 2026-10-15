DEFENSE/Taiwan watching for large-scale PLA drills as peak season nears
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday that it was closely monitoring the possibility of large-scale Chinese military exercises near Taiwan as the traditional peak season for People's Liberation Army (PLA) drills approaches.
At a news conference Thursday, defense officials were asked whether a large-scale exercise encircling Taiwan could take place as the PLA's November-December peak season approaches.
Pan Chun-kuang (潘俊光), an official from the Office of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Intelligence, said the MND was using joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to monitor the PLA's latest activities.
The ministry had noticed that China had recently been using propaganda about its military activities to step up its cognitive warfare efforts, Pan said.
"We see this as behavior that disrupts regional stability," he said, adding that the ministry would remain on high alert and respond appropriately to such behavior.
Asked about a naval fleet led by China's Liaoning aircraft carrier, which began what Beijing described as "routine drills" in the western Pacific on Wednesday, Pan said the activities had drawn concern from countries in the region and put them on alert.
The PLA Navy has said the drills were "not directed at any country or target."
The MND would monitor the situation closely and take precautions, Pan said.
China staged a large-scale exercise encircling Taiwan in August 2022, shortly after then-United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.
Similar exercises have since become a regular occurrence, with at least one held each year from 2023 to 2025.
The PLA has not staged one this year.
- Ex-U.S. national intelligence director praises Han Kuang reformsDennis Blair, director of national intelligence under former U.S. President Barack Obama, on Wednesday praised Taiwan's decision in recent years to transform its large-scale annual military exercises into a whole-of-society defense effort.10/14/2026 01:27 PM
- Defense ministry releases images of jets escorting new F-16VsThe Ministry of National Defense on Saturday released footage and photos of an F-16V Block 20 and Brave Eagle advanced jet trainers escorting two F-16V Block 70s that Taiwan received a day earlier.10/03/2026 03:05 PM
- Taiwan completes production of 66 Brave Eagle advanced jet trainersTaiwan completed production of all 66 domestically developed Brave Eagle advanced jet trainers Thursday, with Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) Chairman Tsao Chin-pin (曹進平) personally piloting one of the final two aircraft to the Air Force Academy in Kaohsiung's Gangshan District.09/24/2026 03:18 PM
- Business
Hon Hai to acquire 50% stake in Mitsubishi Electric Mobility10/17/2026 01:32 PM
- Culture
Nuit Blanche Taipei to take place Oct. 31 with art, performances10/17/2026 12:22 PM
- Politics
Chinese coast guard ships enter restricted waters near Dongsha: CGA10/17/2026 11:45 AM
- Society
Warm easterly winds could raise mercury to 36°C Saturday: CWA10/17/2026 11:09 AM
- Science & Tech