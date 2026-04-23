Taiwan films notch record presence at Italy's Far East Film Festival

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Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Taiwan will achieve its strongest-ever showing at this year's Far East Film Festival in Italy, with six films selected for competition, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) said Thursday.

The festival, which opens Friday in Udine, is one of Europe's largest showcases of Asian cinema, TAICCA said in a press statement.

Among the selected titles are "A Foggy Tale" (大濛), winner of best feature film at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards, "Sunshine Women's Choir" (陽光女子合唱團), the highest-grossing Taiwanese film of all time, and "Deep Quiet Room" (深度安靜), reflecting a lineup spanning genres from historical drama and family narratives to action and animation.

The other three works are "Kung Fu" (功夫), directed by Giddens Ko (九把刀), "A Mighty Adventure" (小蟲蟲大冒險) and "I Blew Out the Candles Before Making a Wish" (我未許願先吹蠟燭).

"These six films span everything from action-packed spectacles to deeply rooted historical narratives," TAICCA Chairperson Sue Wang (王時思) was cited as saying in the statement.

Three digitally restored Taiwanese classics will also premiere in the festival's "Restored Classics" section.

These are 1998's "Connection by Fate" (超級公民), 1962's "Love Never Ceases" (舊情綿綿), and "Good Neighbors" (兩相好), also from 1962.

Several filmmakers and actors, including Chen Yu-hsun (陳玉勳), will attend the festival.

Taiwan-related projects will also be featured in the "Focus Asia" film market section, while TAICCA will present its "TAICCA Award" during Taiwan Night.

The Far East Film Festival is scheduled to announce its awards on May 2, the final day of the event.