Simple request leads Taiwanese barista to world latte art title

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) A simple request from a guest for milk tea led Taiwan's Lin Shao-hsing (林紹興), also known as Bala, to discover his passion for latte art -- a pursuit that earned him the World Latte Art Championship (WLAC) title in the United States earlier this month.

Taiwan's barista Lin Shao-hsing. CNA photo April 20, 2026

The 37-year-old beat competitors from Malaysia, China, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan to win the 2026 WLAC, held in San Diego from April 10 to 12.

In explaining why Lin took the title, the championship's organizers praised his "pinpoint technique, compelling storytelling, and an impeccably poured cup," and said his performance "set a new standard for creativity and technical excellence."

At a press event in Taipei Monday, Lin said winning the long-sought title was a dream come true after finishing third in his previous two attempts. He thanked his coach, sponsors, family and friends for their support.

Recounting his journey as a barista, Lin said it began when he worked as a caretaker at a bed and breakfast in Hualien. One day, a guest asked for milk tea, he recalled.

After struggling to create milk foam, he turned to online tutorials, where he discovered latte art and became captivated by it, Lin said.

He initially practiced on his own, visiting coffee shops to observe and emulate techniques, before entering the profession two years later.

In the 12 years since, Lin said, he has continued to pursue perfection, drawing motivation from positive feedback and from seeing others replicate his designs at international competitions.

"Latte art has always made me happy and drives me to keep striving for the best," he said.

CNA photo April 20, 2026

Challenging competition

Discussing the challenging nature of the world contest, the barista said even the preliminary round was difficult, with every contender required to make four lattes in eight minutes.

He was able to beat the clock, producing raccoon and French bulldog designs, Lin said, adding that two of the drinks also had to be made with oat milk, increasing the level of difficulty.

In the final round, competitors were required to produce six cups in 10 minutes, during which Lin presented raccoon, giraffe and red panda designs.

Lin said time management was critical and that he tried to finish about 20 seconds early to allow room for final adjustments.

CNA photo April 20, 2026

For his pre-contest preparations, the champion recalled that he began training at around 9:30 a.m. every day in the four months leading up to the competition, practicing with at least 100 cups daily.

Lin also said the latte art designs he creates are mainly animals, inspired by fond childhood memories of visiting the zoo with his family. Animals evoke emotional warmth, and customers are always delighted when he shares his animal-themed latte art, he said.

Now in its 20th edition, the World Latte Art Championship is organized by the Specialty Coffee Association and evaluates baristas on visual presentation, creativity, pattern consistency, contrast and overall performance, according to its official website.