Outsourced tomb sweeping services tap aging, low-birth market

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Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Outsourced grave-tending and ancestral rites are gaining popularity in Taiwan, as busy lifestyles and a declining, aging population change traditional Tomb Sweeping Festival practices.

According to service providers, some customers request rituals in Taiwanese Hokkien, insist on spotless headstones, or even hire services for pet memorials, a trend which they said reflects the younger generations' focus on flexibility and efficiency.

KBP multi-service platform was established in October 2025. Its founder, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said inquiries so far have come from people aged 25 to 45, who provide detailed instructions and lists of tasks.

Tomb sweepers visit the Yangmingshan First Cemetery in Taipei with offerings on Sunday in observation of Tomb Sweeping Festival. CNA photo April 5, 2026

One client requested that a Hokkien-speaking assistant recite prayers at the grave, bless the family, and promise to visit again, while preparing fruit and joss paper. Photos are taken of the site to show customers assigned tasks have been completed, Hsieh said.

Other customers have commissioned services to clean graves thoroughly, including weeding and scrubbing headstones, ensuring visiting elders are satisfied.

A Mucao agent conducts tomb sweeping rituals at a gravesite belonging to a family member of a client as a part of his company's outsourced grave-tending services. Photo courtesy of Mucao

Pet memorials are also on the rise. Hsieh said one client asked for offerings like canned food and toys to be placed at a pet cemetery for 30 minutes, expressing love "despite being too busy to visit themselves."

Outsourcing tomb visits is just a different way to express care, she said, noting that the trend stems from changing lifestyles, long commutes, and fewer children in families, while filial values remain important.

Wu (吳), a 20-year veteran in concierge services, said clients often include the sick, elderly, or overseas family members who cannot visit the tombs of relatives. In one case, a family commissioned 16 offerings for 16 ancestral plots.

Most clients are middle-aged or younger, she said, explaining that as elders who traditionally handled tomb visits age or pass away, outsourcing ensures family members can still maintain rituals.

Mucao, founded in 2020, has also seen demand rise during Tomb Sweeping Festival, handling about 100 assignments this year alone. CEO Lee Yi-en (李宜恩) said most clients are aged 50 to 70, balancing work and physical limitations with tradition.

Lee stressed that the service encourages personal visits when possible and that outsourced memorials may not replace traditional participation. Some families opt for other ways to honor ancestors, showing respect in thought rather than physical presence.