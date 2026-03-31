Researchers urge shift to relationship-centered policies for children

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) An interdisciplinary research team on childhood development on Tuesday called for Taiwan's child welfare policies to shift from economic subsidies toward strengthening family relationships to improve children's well-being.

Suggested measures include issuing "family bonding vouchers" for parent-child activities and offering special public transport discounts for families, researchers from the Kids in Taiwan: National Longitudinal Study of Child Development and Care (KIT) said.

The recommendations were presented at a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of KIT's longitudinal database, alongside the release of the latest survey on children's well-being.

The survey, which tracked children now in fifth grade, found an average self-reported well-being score of 8.19 out of 10. However, 13.5 percent of respondents rated their well-being below 6.

Researchers identified several key factors influencing children's well-being.

Family environment played a central role, the researchers said in a survey report published Tuesday, adding that children whose parents showed fewer depressive symptoms reported higher levels of well-being.

At the same time, more positive parent-child interactions, including shared activities and communication during mealtimes, were also associated with better outcomes, the researchers said.

Life experiences and social connections were also important. Frequent outdoor activities, interactions with friends and family, and exposure to nature were all positively correlated with well-being, as were strong peer relationships, the researchers said.

Physical activity was another contributing factor, with children who exercised at least once a week reporting higher well-being, a trend that became more pronounced with age.

In contrast, the researchers said, increased time spent on digital devices was associated with lower well-being, particularly among older children.

In response, the researchers recommended incorporating parenting resources into short videos and visual content to improve childcare knowledge and communication skills in the digital age.

They also called for stronger coordination among communities, schools and social services to identify high-stress families and provide timely support.

In addition, the team noted that most public parent-child centers in Taiwan cater to children under age 6, leaving older children with limited access to safe and engaging spaces. They urged the government to establish multipurpose facilities that can accommodate families with children of all ages.

Funded by the National Science and Technology Council, the KIT program is conducted by National Taiwan Normal University's Department of Human Development and Family Studies in collaboration with experts from multiple disciplines.

The study tracks 2,526 children born between April 2013 and March 2014, examining their physical health, cognitive and language development, social-emotional growth, family and school environments and experiences over time.