U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/05/2025 04:24 PM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.816.
Turnover totaled US$1.032 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.850, and moved between NT$32.796 and NT$32.892 before the close.
