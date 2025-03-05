To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.816.

Turnover totaled US$1.032 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.850, and moved between NT$32.796 and NT$32.892 before the close.