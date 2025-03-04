Taiwanese sculptor to start residency in New York

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwanese sculptor Cheng I-Hsin (鄭宜欣) will begin her Triangle Arts Association (TAA) residency in New York this month, during which she will further explore cultural identity in a cross-cultural artistic setting, according to the Taipei Cultural Center in New York.

Cheng plans to merge Eastern philosophical concepts with Western artistic techniques, utilizing sculpture, art installations, and performances to navigate the interplay between language, culture, and human experience, according to the center, which collaborated with TAA in hosting the program.

Cheng, who holds a master's degree in visual arts from the Taipei National University of the Arts, is known for her innovative approach to sculpture and printmaking, the center said in a recent statement.

Her work delves into themes of belonging and heritage, often integrating the pictorial elements of calligraphy to examine their evolving significance in a globalized world, it added.

Cheng won the Lih Pao Sculpture Biennial Award in 2020 and 2022 and has also held solo exhibitions at the National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Arts Center and the National Taiwan University Library.

She aims to expand her creative perspectives and engage in meaningful cultural exchanges with the local art community in the dynamic and diverse artistic landscape of New York, the center said.

Since 1982, TAA has served as a vital platform that brings together international artists, fostering collaborations with U.S.-based curators and expanding global artistic dialogues, according to the statement.

With the support of Taiwan's Ministry of Culture, the center has in recent years partnered with TAA to bring outstanding Taiwanese artists to New York, including Wu Ping-Sheng (吳秉聖), Chen Liang-Hsuan (陳亮璇), Wu Chien-Hsing (吳建興), and Chang Wen-Wan (張文菀).

Cheng's participation in the residency is expected to bring fresh Eastern perspectives to the program and further enrich cross-cultural artistic exchanges, the center said.