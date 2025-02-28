Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. 'closely monitoring' China's establishment of shooting zone: Official

02/28/2025 11:35 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
The Harry S. Truman Building of the United States Department of State. CNA photo Feb. 28, 2025
The Harry S. Truman Building of the United States Department of State. CNA photo Feb. 28, 2025

Washington, Feb. 27 (CNA) The United States is closely monitoring reports of China's sudden establishment of a shooting exercise zone near Taiwan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Thursday.

"China's continued provocative actions around Taiwan are destabilizing and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," the spokesperson said in a written statement to CNA.

The spokesperson reiterated that the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.

"We support cross-Strait dialogue, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait," the spokesperson added.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday that China had designated an area for live-fire drills in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) off the coast of Kaohsiung and Pingtung County without prior notice.

(By Chung Yu-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    56