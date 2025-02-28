U.S. 'closely monitoring' China's establishment of shooting zone: Official
Washington, Feb. 27 (CNA) The United States is closely monitoring reports of China's sudden establishment of a shooting exercise zone near Taiwan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Thursday.
"China's continued provocative actions around Taiwan are destabilizing and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," the spokesperson said in a written statement to CNA.
The spokesperson reiterated that the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.
"We support cross-Strait dialogue, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait," the spokesperson added.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported on Wednesday that China had designated an area for live-fire drills in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) off the coast of Kaohsiung and Pingtung County without prior notice.
