Actor Darren Wang released on bail after alleged assault of driver

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (王大陸) was released on NT$5 million (US$152,269) bail and his friend was detained incommunicado Wednesday in connection with the alleged beating of an Uber driver after an argument last year.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office reportedly learned of the assault while examining the message and photo history on Wang's phone, as part of a separate investigation into his alleged evasion of compulsory military service and document forgery.

Prosecutors believe the alleged assault stems from an incident last April when Wang suspected an Uber driver taking him from Taipei to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was taking a circuitous route to drive up the fare.

Upon exiting the car, Wang realized that he had dropped his key inside. Unable to open the door, he began pounding on the window with his fists, sparking an argument between him and the driver, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Following the incident, Wang recorded the vehicle's license plate number and later told the story to a friend, You Hsiang-min (游翔閔), who offered to help track down the vehicle and driver.

According to prosecutors, individuals hired by You located the driver and his car in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. After blocking the vehicle's way, they beat up the driver, leaving him hospitalized, and sent photos of the scene back to You.

Prosecutors began investigating the case as an attempted murder, and on Tuesday conducted searches and brought Wang and You back for questioning. Arrest warrants were also issued for others suspected in the case, who remain at large.

After interrogating the pair, prosecutors said late Tuesday that both Wang and You are suspected of incitement to commit bodily harm under the Criminal Code and violations of the Personal Data Protection Act. Wang is also suspected of causing a public official to make a false entry in an official document.

Based on the risk that Wang and You could try to flee, collude or destroy evidence, prosecutors also requested court permission to detain both individuals and hold them incommunicado.

Early Wednesday, the New Taipei District Court granted the request for You, while setting NT$5 million bail for Wang.

(Chao Min-ya and Matthew Mazzetta)Enditem/ASG