Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Organizers of the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers (WBCQ) have fined Team Taiwan over rule-breaking during the games held in Taipei last month, Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) confirmed on Sunday.

The team was fined US$20,000 because movers were found to have used their phones in an office where equipment was stored, violating a rule regarding the use of electronic devices.

The rules of the competition state that no players or team staff member, including coaches and translators, are permitted to use electronic devices in rest areas, the bullpen or any areas considered to be part of the competition.

Fans cheer on Team Taiwan on Feb. 23. CNA photo Feb. 23, 2025

The fine was issued by the United States' Major League Baseball (MLB) which organized the tournament, the CPBL said, adding that it will pay the fine and improve its operations to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.

The league said the team was found to have broken the electronics rule during its opening game against Spain on Feb. 21 when Team Taiwan also broke another regulation by allowing unlisted staff to enter the team locker room.

Security personnel at the game reported there were more people in Team Taiwan's locker room than the 39 issued with credentials by the organizers.

The unlisted individuals, including medical staff and gear managers, were warned not to enter the locker room again.

Although organizers subsequently cracked down on letting people without credentials enter the locker room during the Feb. 22 game between Taiwan and South Africa, an inspection conducted by MLB personnel found electronic devices including cellphones, computers and printers still present inside Taiwan's locker room.

WBC President Jim Small issued a warning to Team Taiwan, saying that if the breaking of rules -- such as using electronic devices -- occurs again, it could result in the team being disqualified from the tournament.