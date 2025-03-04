To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan Gender Equality Week to be held in New York

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan will hold a series of events in New York highlighting the country’s achievements in gender equality to coincide with the March 10-21 annual session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

Kang Chia-chi (康嘉棋), deputy chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Department of NGO International Affairs, said on Tuesday that this year’s Taiwan Gender Equality Week (TGEW) will be themed “Resilient Leadership & Free Expression.”

A highlight of the 2025 program is the March 12 “Taiwan Cultural Night” at the Taiwan representative office in New York, where Ambassador-at-Large for Sports Diplomacy Liu Po-chun (劉柏君) will give a speech, Kang said.

Liu is Taiwan’s first female umpire and founder and CEO of Baseball Umpire. She also received the International Olympic Committee’s Women and Sport World Award in 2019.

The TGEW, jointly organized by Taiwan’s government and the Foundation for Women's Rights Promotion and Development, will also feature an exhibition on Taiwan’s progress in gender equality since the 1980s.

A total of 32 non-governmental forums will be held during the week of activities, joined by more than 60 representatives from civil and government sectors, Kang added.

First held in 2020, the 2025 edition of the TGEW takes place at the same time as the 69th session of the annual U.N. Commission on the Status of Women at the U.N. Headquarters in New York.

Taiwan cannot participate in the session as it is not a member of the U.N.