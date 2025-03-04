To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan aims to boost MMA as the sport debuts at the 2026 Asian Games

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan's mixed martial arts (MMA) association expects the sport to gain momentum following its official inclusion in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Chinese Taipei Mixed Martial Arts Association said the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) notified it two days ago of MMA's addition to Asia's largest multisport event.

According to the statement, MMA at the Games in Japan's Aichi Prefecture will feature six weight classes -- four for men (modern 60 kilograms and 71 kg, and traditional 65 kg and 70 kg), and two for women (modern 54 kg and traditional 60 kg).

To determine the fighters who will represent Taiwan in Nagoya, Huang Yu-jen (黃育仁), a spokesperson for the domestic association, told CNA that the association plans to hold a selection event while factoring in ranking points earned through amateur competitions organized by it.

A committee will also be formed to discuss the selection process, he added.

Since its establishment in 2017, the association said MMA in Taiwan has made significant strides, with many fighters, judges, and coaches proving themselves on the international stage.

Citing strong performances by Taiwanese athletes at the 2024 Asian MMA Championship and the 2024 Asian MMA Manila Open -- including a gold-medal win in the Philippines -- Huang expressed confidence in their medal prospects at the Nagoya Games and optimism about the sport's future in Taiwan.

"The inclusion of MMA in the Asian Games will greatly accelerate the sport's development in Taiwan and drive its continued growth," he said.