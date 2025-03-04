Hail causes chaos on Taiwan's roads

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Hail was reported in several areas across Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting traffic, according to local officials.

In Taichung's mountainous Heping District, hail started to fall at 4:45 p.m. and continued for about 10 minutes. Two buses, one heading up and the other down the mountain turned back to avoid endangering their 20 passengers.

Chang Yu-ming (張裕閔), an employee at the Highway Bureau who manages the Guguan road section, said 30 vehicles were waiting to be allowed to continue along the Central Cross-island Highway after the hail stopped.

The hail also caused a mudslide, with bureau staff supervising the passing of 37 vehicles at reduced speeds. However, one truck was unable to pass and had to turn back, Chang said.

Several other districts in Taichung also saw hail, including Qingshui and Daya.

Also in Taichung, heavy rain and strong winds caused a tree to fall onto the rear of a truck in Xitun District, advertising signs to be blown off in the Feng Chia shopping area, and flooding in the motorcycle lane of Nantun District. No injuries were reported.

However, in Beitun District, an advertising hoarding was blown over resulting in a minor injury to a female motorcycle rider. She was taken to the hospital by firefighters and local police posted to the location.

In Miaoli County, several townships reported hail around 5 p.m., and a utility pole fell over in Shihtan Township taking down several street trees.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police set up traffic controls for motorists to avoid the area, while notifying Taiwan Power Co. to cut power to the pole.

The road was still blocked as of 7 p.m., local police said.

On Hehuanshan (Mt. Hehuan) in Nantou County, hail measuring from 3-9 millimeters in diameter fell intermittently from 4:30 to 5:40 p.m., according to locals.

The icy roads also caused several cars to skid off the road, locals said, with police sent to assist at last one such motorist.