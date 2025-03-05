Taiwan, Italy ink revised aviation pact, paving way to increased flights

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan and Italy signed a revised air services agreement on Wednesday, with the potential to increase passenger flights between the two countries and add Venice as a new destination, according to Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

The agreement, signed by CAA Director-General Ho Shu-ping (何淑萍) and Italian Civil Aviation Authority President Pierluigi Umberto Di Palma, builds on the original pact established in 2009.

Under the revised agreement, passenger flight capacity could increase from seven to 19 flights per week for each side, with Venice joining Rome and Milan as approved destinations.

Cargo flights remain at three per week, but both sides have granted each other "Fifth Freedom" rights for two of those flights, allowing greater flexibility for cargo operations.

These rights permit airlines from one country to make stopovers in a foreign country while en route to a third destination, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.

Currently, China Airlines operates three weekly flights to Rome, while EVA Air runs four weekly flights to Milan, with an average passenger load factor of 81 percent in 2024, according to CAA data.

Tourism between Taiwan and Italy is also on the rise, with 70,000 visits recorded in 2024 -- an increase of more than 20 percent compared to the previous year, CAA reported.