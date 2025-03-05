Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/05/2025 09:53 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: With TSMC to build 5 more plants, if something happens to Taiwan, U.S. will have influence: Trump

@China Times: TSMC to spend NT$3.3 trillion, but Taiwan does not get security guarantee from U.S.

@Liberty Times: If China invades Taiwan, that will be a catastrophe: Trump

@Economic Daily News: TSMC lays out big expansion blueprint to invest more in U.S.

@Commercial Times: C.C. Wei meets Trump, sends him a big gift

@Taipei Times: Taiwan to keep advanced chip tech

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27