To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: With TSMC to build 5 more plants, if something happens to Taiwan, U.S. will have influence: Trump

@China Times: TSMC to spend NT$3.3 trillion, but Taiwan does not get security guarantee from U.S.

@Liberty Times: If China invades Taiwan, that will be a catastrophe: Trump

@Economic Daily News: TSMC lays out big expansion blueprint to invest more in U.S.

@Commercial Times: C.C. Wei meets Trump, sends him a big gift

@Taipei Times: Taiwan to keep advanced chip tech

Enditem/ls