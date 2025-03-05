Taiwan headline news
03/05/2025 09:53 AM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: With TSMC to build 5 more plants, if something happens to Taiwan, U.S. will have influence: Trump
@China Times: TSMC to spend NT$3.3 trillion, but Taiwan does not get security guarantee from U.S.
@Liberty Times: If China invades Taiwan, that will be a catastrophe: Trump
@Economic Daily News: TSMC lays out big expansion blueprint to invest more in U.S.
@Commercial Times: C.C. Wei meets Trump, sends him a big gift
@Taipei Times: Taiwan to keep advanced chip tech
