U.S. congressman backs Taiwan drone partnership to deter China

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Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said Tuesday he hopes the U.S. and Taiwan will establish a partnership on drone production and technology that would create a "hornet's nest" capable of deterring Chinese aggression.

McCaul, chairman emeritus of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the Ketagalan Forum, hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

The Texas Republican said that after a recent visit to Ukraine, where drones have played a significant role in the war against Russia, he became convinced Taiwan and the United States should cooperate on drone production and technology.

"The development of the U.S.-Taiwan drone sector will create, truly, a hornet's nest in defense of Taiwan," McCaul said. "Our ultimate goal must be deterrence, which leads to peace."

Taiwan's government and defense industry have been pushing to obtain U.S. drone cybersecurity and supply chain certifications. The Cabinet has also proposed a NT$210 billion (US$6.5 billion) budget to procure domestically developed drones. It has made establishing "non-red" supply chains - those that do not rely on Chinese components - a top priority.

McCaul also highlighted what he described as China's intimidation tactics around Taiwan and its "unchecked" aggression against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Recalling his first visit to Taiwan in 2023, McCaul said his delegation was met with an "armada" of Chinese warships and dozens of military aircraft operating around Taiwan. China acted similarly when he returned after President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) election in 2024, he added.

"I will never forget when my colleagues and I were flying over the South China Sea, and China accused us by radio transmitter on the airplane that we were violating their sovereign territories, even though we were in international waters," he said.

"Make no mistake, the CCP is testing its capabilities and Taiwan's vulnerabilities in preparation for a potential invasion," he warned.

He said the Chinese Communist Party's actions were not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to expand its influence in the region, undermine international norms and threaten the sovereignty of neighboring countries.

"But I believe their malign agenda has backfired," McCaul said.

He referenced the live-fire phase of Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises, which are scheduled to run from Wednesday through Aug. 14.

"I'm proud to say that Taiwan has the highest level of defense readiness and capabilities that I have seen in my 22 years in Congress," McCaul said.

China's aggression against Japan, the Philippines and other countries has "awakened the free world" and driven a more coordinated international response, he said.

"Now these countries are coming together to support one another like never before," he added.

Later Tuesday, McCaul met Lai at the Presidential Office, where the president presented him with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.