U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/30/2026 10:37 AM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.446 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.080 from the previous close.
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