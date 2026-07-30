Taiwan shares open higher
07/30/2026 09:09 AM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 9.76 points at 40,048.94 Thursday on turnover of NT$15.71 billion (US$484.97 million).
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