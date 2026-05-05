U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/05/2026 04:12 PM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$31.605.
Turnover totaled US$1.426 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.630, and moved between NT$31.560 and NT$31.670 before the close.
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