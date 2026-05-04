Taiwan shares open higher
05/04/2026 09:23 AM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 301.76 points at 39,228.39 Monday on turnover of NT$15.32 billion (US$481.19 million).
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