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Hon Hai named one of the 100 most influential companies by Time

Taipei, May 2 (CNA) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. has been named one of the 100 most influential companies in 2026 by Time magazine, which described the Taiwan-based manufacturing giant "as one of the most important players in AI."

Time said Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on global markets, has become "a major assembler of Nvidia's flagship GB200 servers -- the most sought-after hardware in the industry -- placing it in a critical position within the AI supply chain."

Hon Hai has been placed in the "Innovators" category on the latest annual list.

"The company is also moving deeper into design and engineering, developing proprietary components such as liquid-cooling systems and high-speed connectors as it pushes beyond contract manufacturing toward a broader role in AI infrastructure," Time said.

Currently, Hon Hai holds around 40 percent share in the global AI server market, according to Time.

According to Hon Hai, it is the sixth year that the company has been named as one of the 100 most influential companies by Time and it has also been recognized among the inaugural Time 100 Companies Industry Leaders this year.

In response, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in a statement that the honor "reaffirms the direction Foxconn is heading in -- to become a comprehensive, world-class enterprise, with AI as its driving force."

Screenshot taken from https://time.com/collection/time100-most-influential-companies/2026/foxconn/