U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/30/2026 10:23 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.619 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.062 from the previous close.
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