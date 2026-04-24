Taiwan shares open higher
04/24/2026 09:06 AM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 148.50 points at 37,862.65 Friday on turnover of NT$9.64 billion (US$302.78 million).
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