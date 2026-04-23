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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$31.575.

Turnover totaled US$1.794 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.530, and moved between NT$31.490 and NT$31.580 before the close.