U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/23/2026 04:19 PM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$31.575.
Turnover totaled US$1.794 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.530, and moved between NT$31.490 and NT$31.580 before the close.
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