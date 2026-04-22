Taiwan shares open higher
04/22/2026 09:15 AM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 22.09 points at 37,627.20 Wednesday on turnover of NT$8.39 billion (US$266 million).
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher04/22/2026 09:15 AM
-
Business
Taiwan could allow cash dividends in foreign currencies from 2027: Regulator04/21/2026 09:42 PM
-
Politics
FY2026 general budget plan advances to committee review04/21/2026 09:31 PM
-
Politics
TPP slams China over Lai's nixed Eswatini trip; KMT expresses 'regret'04/21/2026 09:20 PM
-
Politics
President says Taiwan's wishes to Swazi King 'unaffected' by travel plan change04/21/2026 09:05 PM