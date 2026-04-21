Taiwan shares open higher
04/21/2026 09:10 AM
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 92.45 points at 37,051.25 Tuesday on turnover of NT$11.25 billion (US$357 million).
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