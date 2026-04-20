Taiwan to host global space forum in November

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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) Taiwan will host a major international space industry forum in November, with more than 3,500 professionals from over 18 countries expected to attend, the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) said Monday.

The third edition of the Taiwan International Assembly of Space Science, Technology, and Industry (TASTI) will be held Nov. 8-11 at the ICC Tainan in southern Taiwan.

The event is being jointly organized by TASA and the Tainan City government under the guidance of the National Science and Technology Council.

To boost cross-border collaboration, TASTI 2026 will be held in conjunction with the 15th Nano-Satellite Symposium (NSAT+) and the 9th Asia-Oceania Space Weather Alliance (AOSWA) workshop, TASA said in a statement.

A parallel exhibition, TASTI EXPO, will run from Nov. 8-10, featuring more than 75 domestic and international companies across five themed zones, including supply chains, satellite applications, and testing, TASA said. The expo's first day will be open to the public free of charge, though registration will be required, it said.

The event will be held under the theme "Trusted in Space, Resilient on Earth," with the aim of positioning Taiwan as a reliable partner in the global space supply chain, TASA said.

It will address growing global concerns over the security, reliability and sustainability of space systems amid the rapid expansion in space activity and the rise of commercial ventures, TASA added.

Featuring 23 sessions covering industry trends and policy, the forum will discuss satellite communications, space security, and emerging technologies such as communication chips, edge AI, and quantum encryption, according to TASA.

Notably, the discussions will use the 32 key technology gaps identified by NASA for long-term lunar residency as a benchmark to evaluate Taiwan's industrial layout and academic research, TASA said.

The event is expected to attract some 3,500 professionals from more than 18 countries and will be supported by various government bodies and industry leaders, including Keysight and Clarivate, highlighting Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its global space sector links, TASA said.