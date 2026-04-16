Taiwan shares open higher
04/16/2026 10:04 AM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 37.39 points at 36,759.53 Thursday on turnover of NT$8.42 billion (US$264.78 million).
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