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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.040 to close at NT$31.650.

Turnover totaled US$1.562 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.650, and moved between NT$31.612 and NT$31.682 before the close.