U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/13/2026 05:12 PM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.059 to close at NT$31.785.
Turnover totaled US$1.458 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.760, and peaked at NT$31.848 during trading.
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