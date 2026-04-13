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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

04/13/2026 05:12 PM
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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.059 to close at NT$31.785.

Turnover totaled US$1.458 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.760, and peaked at NT$31.848 during trading.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

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