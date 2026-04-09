SMRs not viable short-term, Taiwan must plan early: Expert

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Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Small modular reactors (SMRs) are not a practical solution to Taiwan's current energy challenges, but early planning is needed if the country hopes to adopt the technology in the future, a nuclear energy expert said Thursday.

Speaking at a forum in Taipei hosted by the Taiwan Brain Trust, Lee Min (李敏), a professor emeritus at the Department of Engineering and System Science at National Tsing Hua University, said nuclear power remains important for Taiwan due to its stable costs, low carbon emissions and fuel security.

Taiwan entered its "nuclear-free homeland" era on May 17, 2025, when the No. 2 reactor at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant, also known as Nuclear Power Plant No. 3, was shut down. However, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said in late March that the government is open to exploring new nuclear technologies.

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Lee said fuel costs account for less than 10 percent of nuclear power generation costs, helping keep prices relatively stable. He cited geopolitical risks, noting that during the Russia-Ukraine war, Taiwan's gas-fired power costs surged by about 150 percent.

He also said Taiwan faces structural constraints in expanding renewable energy due to limited land availability, meaning green energy alone may not be sufficient to meet long-term demand.

Against that backdrop, Lee said SMRs -- a newer generation of reactors designed to be factory-built and assembled on-site -- could play a role in Taiwan's future energy mix.

However, he stressed that the technology is not yet ready for deployment.

"SMRs absolutely cannot solve our current problems," Lee said.

He said no SMR technology is currently available off the shelf, and developers would be unable to guarantee costs or construction timelines.

"If Taiwan wants to buy one now and have it operating by 2030, at a fixed price that cannot go up, no one would dare bid," he said.

Lee added that SMRs remain expensive, would still generate nuclear waste, and are not "absolutely safe," though they may become safer than conventional large-scale reactors with sufficient operational experience.

Despite those limitations, Lee said Taiwan should begin laying the groundwork now, including developing a clear industrial strategy and regulatory framework.

He said the government should focus on formulating a concrete business plan and coordinating resources to enable the eventual deployment of SMRs in Taiwan.

"Preparing for the future is something we need to start now," he said.