U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
04/08/2026 04:09 PM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.182 to close at NT$31.785.
Turnover totaled US$1.727 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.890 and moved to a low of NT$31.730 before rebounding.
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