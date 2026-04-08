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U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.182 to close at NT$31.785.

Turnover totaled US$1.727 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.890 and moved to a low of NT$31.730 before rebounding.