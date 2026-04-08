Taiwan shares open higher
04/08/2026 09:08 AM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 149.68 points at 33,379.50 Wednesday on turnover of NT$10.66 billion (US$335 million).
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