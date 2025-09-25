Donation drive launched for Hualien flooding relief

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) launched a dedicated account Thursday to receive private donations for disaster relief following the flooding in Hualien County.

The Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake overflowed on Tuesday afternoon, following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ragasa. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 15 people had died, 32 were injured and 31 were still missing, according to the National Fire Agency.

People can donate via the following channels:

1. Money transfer

Domestic donations:

Bank name: 土地銀行長春分行 (code: 005)

Account name: 財團法人賑災基金會

Account number: 102-005-201-966

Overseas donations:

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan Changchuen Branch

Address: No. 156, Changchun Rd., Zhongshan District, Taipei City 10459, Taiwan (ROC)

Account name: Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief

Account number: 102-005-201-966

SWIFT Code: LBOTTWTP102

2. LinePay (opens at 1 p.m.)

Press the "Donation" button, and choose the "Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake Disaster Fundraising Program" -- look for 馬太鞍溪堰塞湖災害專案.

3. Major convenience store chains

Select "Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake Disaster Fundraising Program" on a 7-Eleven ibon, FamilyMart FamiPort, Hi-Life Life-ET, or OKmart OK.go machine. Follow the prompts to enter your details and donation amount, print the payment slip and pay at the counter.

Note: not all machines have an English-language option.

The account will accept donations until Oct. 24 and aims to raise NT$500 million (US$16.46 million), the MOHW said.

The Hualien County government is also accepting donations of supplies, including clothing, blankets, mats, dry food, camp beds, sleeping bags, medicine, slippers, beverages, period products, diapers and toiletries.

The government said supplies can be delivered to the parking lot behind the Hualien Sugar Factory in Guangfu Township. Their contact number is 0966-589021.

Supplies can also be delivered to Chungcheng Gym in Hualien. Address: No. 53, Gongyuan Rd., Hualien City, Hualien County, 970, Taiwan (ROC) Telephone: 0975-769072, 0937-910364, 0937-909124

The ministry's Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission said Wednesday that a medical station had been set up at Daquan Elementary School, while another at Dajin Elementary School was providing psychological support and community care. Those without national health insurance also have access to the services.

Also on Wednesday, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) pledged one month of their earnings to support relief efforts.

Meanwhile, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Hsinchu County Magistrate Yang Wen-ke (楊文科), Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦), Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華), Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) and Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) also pledged to donate to the cause.

Residents of Hengchun Township in Pingtung County have been gathering supplies, including instant noodles and rice, and will deliver them on Saturday.

The Andrew Charity Association has also launched a relief program and arranged for 300 food boxes to be sent to the area, as well as diapers, baby formula, wet wipes and tissues.