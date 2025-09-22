To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.031 to close at NT$30.251.

Turnover totaled US$983 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.260, and moved between NT$30.228 and NT$30.313 before the close.