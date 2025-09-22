U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/22/2025 04:12 PM
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.031 to close at NT$30.251.
Turnover totaled US$983 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.260, and moved between NT$30.228 and NT$30.313 before the close.
